Raymond James Lowers Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $436.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.44. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,672 shares of company stock worth $58,558. 26.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $2,379,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,807,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.
About Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
