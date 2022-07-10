Raymond James Lowers Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $436.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.44. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,672 shares of company stock worth $58,558. 26.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $2,379,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,807,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 111,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

