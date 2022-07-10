Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.93) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($93.24) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($65.69) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.45) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($101.72) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,700 ($81.13) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($70.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($97.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.