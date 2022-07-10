Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Redde Northgate (LON:REDD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 556 ($6.73) price target on the stock.

Shares of REDD opened at GBX 341.50 ($4.14) on Thursday. Redde Northgate has a 52-week low of GBX 324.50 ($3.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 362.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 390.82. The stock has a market cap of £820.73 million and a PE ratio of 853.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $6.00. Redde Northgate’s payout ratio is currently 5,250.00%.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

