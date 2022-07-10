Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Redde Northgate (LON:REDDGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 556 ($6.73) price target on the stock.

Shares of REDD opened at GBX 341.50 ($4.14) on Thursday. Redde Northgate has a 52-week low of GBX 324.50 ($3.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 362.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 390.82. The stock has a market cap of £820.73 million and a PE ratio of 853.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $6.00. Redde Northgate’s payout ratio is currently 5,250.00%.

About Redde Northgate (Get Rating)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

