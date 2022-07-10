Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Lowered to $131.00 at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.30.

RGA opened at $115.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $127.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average is $113.35.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

