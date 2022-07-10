Research Analysts Set Expectations for Porch Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Porch Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund anticipates that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Porch Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.66 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRCH. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

PRCH opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $271.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 273,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,648.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,591,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,103,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at $49,988.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 288,948 shares of company stock worth $1,068,137. Company insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,071 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,983,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 144,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Porch Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,654,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

