Reviewing Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) & Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics N/A -83.20% -58.95% Avadel Pharmaceuticals N/A -102.83% -35.59%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Marker Therapeutics and Avadel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Marker Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 242.47%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 112.16%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics $1.24 million 24.61 -$41.88 million ($0.52) -0.70 Avadel Pharmaceuticals $22.33 million 11.53 -$77.33 million ($1.54) -2.83

Marker Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avadel Pharmaceuticals. Avadel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marker Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics beats Avadel Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens. The company's MultiTAA-specific T cell therapies include autologous T cells for the treatment of lymphoma, and various solid tumors; allogeneic T cells for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and off-the-shelf products in various indications. It is also developing TPIV100/110, a peptide-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancer cells; and TPIV200, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

