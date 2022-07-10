RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. RGC Resources has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $26.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Johnston bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williamson III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,233.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,696 shares of company stock valued at $318,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in RGC Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

