RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,183.33 ($50.66).

RHIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.44) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.96) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,840 ($46.50) to GBX 3,100 ($37.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 1,938 ($23.47) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,296.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,724.33. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 1,801.28 ($21.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,290 ($51.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £910.84 million and a P/E ratio of 449.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

