Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Downgraded by Cormark to “Market Perform”

Cormark lowered shares of Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$0.30 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.60.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Rio2 from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of RIO stock opened at C$0.17 on Wednesday. Rio2 has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Rio2 ( CVE:RIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Rio2 will post 0.0623333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

