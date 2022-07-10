Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

RAD stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. Rite Aid has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $19.22.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Rite Aid by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

