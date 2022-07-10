Rocket Vault Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00131689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015281 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

