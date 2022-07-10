Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$52.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATZAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.50.

ATZAF stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

