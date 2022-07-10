Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €0.85 Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.89) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AF. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.17) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.77) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €1.50 ($1.56) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.15) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €1.90 ($1.98) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €1.17 ($1.22) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($7.17) and a one year high of €14.65 ($15.26). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €3.44.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

