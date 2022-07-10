SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Grupo Santander upgraded SAP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SAP from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oddo Bhf decreased their price objective on SAP from €104.00 ($108.33) to €93.00 ($96.88) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.18.

NYSE SAP opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.37.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in SAP by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

