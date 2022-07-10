Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 93,122 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,122 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.9% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $24,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

ACWI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.45. 2,727,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

