Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $810,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $179,508,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,153,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,673,000 after buying an additional 2,108,640 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 3,087,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,910,000 after buying an additional 729,655 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,601,000 after buying an additional 537,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

BAM stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

