Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $553.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,752. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $541.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

