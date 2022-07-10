Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 1,894 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,792 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 53,665 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,039 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.26. 3,115,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,062,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.