Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.
Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.38. 6,589,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,099,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
