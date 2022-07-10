Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,311,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,620,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $273.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.