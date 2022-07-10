Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the first quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after buying an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.68. 3,757,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,598,517. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.