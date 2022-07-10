Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of CWI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. 227,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,283. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

