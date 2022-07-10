Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $7.24 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.53. 670,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,128. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.96 and a 200 day moving average of $202.11.

