Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 255,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 25,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 250.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 379,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after buying an additional 271,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.35. 13,135,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,686,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.41 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

