Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 15,431 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,036 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,431 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 154,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.94. 5,960,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.