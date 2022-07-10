Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 2,359 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.04. 1,120,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,655. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.04.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.