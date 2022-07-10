Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sasol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. Sasol has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $28.36.
Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
