Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sasol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE SSL opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43. Sasol has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $28.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

