Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SSL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
SSL opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sasol has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81.
Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
