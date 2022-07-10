Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SSL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

SSL opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sasol has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,941 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

