SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ SBFG opened at $17.10 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
