SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $17.10 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

