Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 170 at Societe Generale

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Societe Generale from CHF 200 to CHF 170 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SHLAF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schindler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 195 to CHF 180 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.22.

Get Schindler alerts:

SHLAF opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.12 and its 200 day moving average is $216.54. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $169.40 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.