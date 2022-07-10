Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) is WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the quarter. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,412,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,945,000 after buying an additional 836,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHI opened at $44.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $53.27.

