Scotiabank Cuts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$21.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.56.

TSE:ALS opened at C$16.83 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$14.92 and a 1 year high of C$25.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$803.73 million and a P/E ratio of 17.90.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$28.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

