SEEN Achieves Market Cap of $365,331.43 (SEEN)

SEEN (SEEN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded up 11% against the US dollar. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $365,331.43 and approximately $989.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,788.79 or 0.99977543 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002728 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

