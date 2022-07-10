Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Sempra by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 11,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.27. 1,555,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,147. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.94. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

