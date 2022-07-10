Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading 2.4% Higher This Week

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.57 million and approximately $12.18 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00024411 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013871 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000931 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

