ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,073 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 2.9% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned about 0.25% of ServiceNow worth $278,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $494.15 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 449.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

