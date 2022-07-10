Shell (NYSE:SHEL) vs. Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Financial Contrast

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) and Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Shell and Houston American Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 7.27% 14.54% 6.16% Houston American Energy -64.46% -8.80% -8.45%

This table compares Shell and Houston American Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $272.66 billion 0.69 $20.10 billion $5.58 8.79 Houston American Energy $1.33 million 30.91 -$1.02 million ($0.36) -11.50

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy. Houston American Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Shell and Houston American Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 0 0 6 0 3.00 Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shell currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.71%. Given Shell’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shell is more favorable than Houston American Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Shell has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shell beats Houston American Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such ase low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services, as well as electricity storage. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Houston American Energy (Get Rating)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned interests in four gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Houston, Texas.

