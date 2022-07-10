Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Price Target Lowered to €24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €27.00 ($28.13) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SMEGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Energy from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Siemens Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €22.00 ($22.92) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Siemens Energy to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

