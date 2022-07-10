SingularityDAO Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 10th. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00002111 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $17.34 million and approximately $727,913.00 worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

