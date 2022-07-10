Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$17.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 156.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.90.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Shares of SKE traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.62. 94,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.24. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.48 and a 1 year high of C$17.11. The stock has a market cap of C$461.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.