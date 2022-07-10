Soda Coin Price Tops $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (SOC)

Soda Coin (SOC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $11.44 million and $1.72 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soda Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Soda Coin has traded up 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Soda Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,893.96 or 0.99990286 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soda Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Soda Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soda Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.