Solanium (SLIM) Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Solanium (SLIM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. Solanium has a total market capitalization of $9.59 million and $895,088.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can now be bought for about $0.0984 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Solanium has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00132884 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015781 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

