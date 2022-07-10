Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLS. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.50.

Shares of SLS stock opened at C$7.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$808.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Solaris Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.50 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Sunny Lowe acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,080.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,080.18. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Wagenaar acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,280 shares in the company, valued at C$1,510,826.80.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

