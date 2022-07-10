SparksPay Achieves Market Cap of $26,164.63 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $26,164.63 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000035 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000411 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000162 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,425,115 coins and its circulating supply is 11,550,463 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

