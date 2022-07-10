SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,175,000 after buying an additional 437,845 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $43,986,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,198,000 after buying an additional 177,574 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $162.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.35.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.