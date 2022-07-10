SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,803,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $162.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.