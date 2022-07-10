SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $37.25. 1,680,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,577. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

