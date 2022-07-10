Splinterlands (SPS) Price Reaches $0.35

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00135113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015829 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

