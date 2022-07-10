SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is Triad Investment Management’s 6th Largest Position

Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises about 3.8% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SSNC opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.28. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.
A number of research firms have commented on SSNC. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.
SS&C Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.