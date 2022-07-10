STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $209.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $192.40 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 0.70.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

